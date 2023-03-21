The nation's main opposition party has expressed dissatisfaction over the just concluded March 1 governorship election, in three key states

The national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu alleged that the election conducted in Zamafara, Kebbi, and Kaduna states was rigged

Ayu further accused INEC of working closely with opposition parties to rig the poll, noting the PDP recorded sweeping victories in most of the states where the elections were held

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has alleged plots to manipulate the results of Saturday, March 18, governorship election in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and other states.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Monday, March 20, Ayu expressed dismay with the outcome of the election in the affected states and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of collusion in the alleged plot.

PDP rejects Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kebbi states election victory. Photo credit: Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

Ayu accuse INEC, and APC of rigging in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi

The party chairman faulted election results that INEC had declared in some states APC emerged victorious, except in states where the PDP won.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Warning the electoral umpire to not cause anarchy, Ayu accused security agencies of colluding with INEC to manipulate results of the elections.

Ay reveals PDP's next line of action

“Of particular note is the brazen plot by the APC and INEC to alter the results of the Adamawa State governorship election already won by the PDP candidate, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and give undeserving victory to the candidate of the APC.

“This is unacceptable. It is the rape of democracy, a frustration of the popular will. We will not accept such a travesty of justice,” Ayu said.

2023 presidential election: Tinubu to get set as Labour Party's Peter Obi makes smart move

In another development, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the Labour Party's Peter Obi formally petitions Presidential Election Tribunal Saturday, February 25, election, has officially submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the presidential election.

This was disclosed to Vanguard on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

Tanko said:

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

Lawal Dare: 5 Things You Should Know About the Man Who Unseated Gov Matawalle in Zamfara Guber Polls

Lawal Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) changed the odds when he emerged as the 2023 Zamfara state gubernatorial election winner.

His victory was a major upset for the incumbent, Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who managed to poll 311, 976 votes losing to the opposition candidate who polled 377,726 to emerge the winner.

However, in this short piece, Legit.ng will look at who Lawal Dare is. Below are the five things to know about the Zamfara state governor-elect.

Source: Legit.ng