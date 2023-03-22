Governor Nyesom Wike believes the APC in Rivers is responsible for its own defeat during the governorship election

Wike on Tuesday, March 21, accused the duo of Rotimi Amaechi and Tonye Cole, the APC's gubernatorial candidate in River, for what happened to the opposition party

According to the governor, while Amaechi brought about the division in the party, Cole was estranged from his people before the election

Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has revealed why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the chance to claim the governorship seat in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the Wike, the Rivers APC's internal division and rancour are responsible for the party's defeat, The Cable reports.

Wike said there was no way Amaechi and Cole could have won without unity in APC (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the outcome of the election, Wike wondered how the APC in Rivers expected to emerge victorious considering its divided state.

The governor asked:

“How could Rotimi Amaechi and Tonye Cole have won this election after dividing their party into several mutually destructive fragments with opposing political camps without the strengths to take up the united, solid, and highly performing PDP?"

Amaechi was part of the problem - Wike

Taking his allegation deeper, Wike claimed that former governor and minister, Rotimi Amaechi, was part of the problem and cause of Rivers APC's loss, adding that this affected its candidate, Tonye Cole.

His words:

“Rotimi Amaechi caused what was left of the Rivers state APC to be further inflated to a shadow of its own with a descending opposition of Tonye Cole and its members having been abandoned by virtually all party bigwigs and Ameachi associates."

Why Tonye Cole lost in his LGA -Wike

Even more, the governor opined that not being able to bring any form of development to his community, Cole, a businessman, was deserted by his own people during the election, which is why, Wike believes, he lost in his local government area.

“As a selfish businessman, Tonye Cole was more of a stranger even to his community where he has contributed nothing to its development.

“Little wonder he was rejected in his ward and community to the entire local government area.”

Finally, INEC declare winner of Rivers state governorship polls

Siminaliayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers state.

Fubara was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (late at night) on Monday, March 20.

During the declaration, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the INEC Returning Officer, revealed that the PDP bannerman cleared all 23 local governments of the state, polling 302,614 votes to dust his opponent Tonye Cole of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who polled 95,274.

Source: Legit.ng