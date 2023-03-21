Siminaliayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Fubara was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (late at night) on Monday, March 20.

Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, INEC Returning Officer in Rivers confirmed that PDP's Similaliayi Fubara won all 23 LGAs in the state. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

During the declaration, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the INEC Returning Officer, revealed that the PDP bannerman cleared all 23 local governments of the state, polling 302,614 votes to dust his opponent Tonye Cole of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who polled 95,274.

Elsewhere, Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party (LP) settle for third and fourth place, polling 46,981 and 22,224 votes, respectively.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the total number of accredited voters for the Rivers state gubernatorial polls stood at 496,852, while registered voters stood at 3,537,190.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Votes cast stood at 494,604, while 483,934 were valid and 10,670 were rejected votes.

Source: Legit.ng