David Umahi, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi state, has disclosed that he would have no influence in the newly elected governor of the state, Francis Nwifuru's administration.

The governor revealed this at a thanksgiving service for the success of the Nwifuru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship election in Ebonyi, The Cable reported.

Nwifuru garnered 199,131 votes in the election to defeat his closest rival in the election, Ifeanyi Odi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 80,191 votes.

According to Umahi, the governor who also secured his bid to cross to the senate, the APC in the southeast performed "marvellously".

Umahi maintained that governors are currently finding it difficult to be re-elected and that he was the only governor who succeeded in securing his re-election during the poll.

Speaking on what he did privately to ensure that the ruling APC secured the state during the poll, the governor said:

"When Nwifuru was nominated, I prayed to God that I don’t want my enemy to succeed me but him.”

