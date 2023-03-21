The national leadership of the Labour Party is not happy over the suspension of the election results in Abia and Enugu states

In a fresh statement, LP's flagbearer, Peter Obi instructed INEC the nation's electoral umpire to immediately release the election results of the two southeast states

The former presidential hopeful maintained that the constant delay of the state's results would affect the commission’s intent and credibility of the election

A report by Daily Trust has it that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has frowned at what he described as the continuous delay in releasing the governorship results of Abia and Enugu states.

In a statement issued and signed on Tuesday, March 21, Obi charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results immediately.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has urged INEC to immediately release Abia and Enugu election results.

Source: Facebook

Obi reacts to election results suspension in Abia and Enugu states

Legit.ng reported earlier that INEC suspended the collation of results in Abia over violence and the invasion of one of its offices in Abia.

But Obi said the further delay in the announcement of results would delay the commission’s intent and credibility of the election.

Obi tasks INEC

Obi urged the commission to fast-track the review and quench the anxiety of Nigerians particularly citizens of the two states.

