Senator Orji Kalu, the senate chief whip and former governor of Abia state, has vowed to invite the military to comb Abia forests

Kalu, who is representing Abia north in the senate, stated this during his wards tours in the region while expressing worry over the state of insecurity in the state

While sending a warning to parents to discourage their wards from living in the forest, he revealed that the military operation will commence in November

Umunneochi, Abia - Orji Kalu, the Nigerian senate chief whip, has vowed to invite the military to “comb” forests in Abia state and gunned down those responsible for insecurity in the state.

According to Premium Times, the former governor said this when he visited Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state during his assessment tour of wards in Abia north district, where he is representing.

Orji Kalu reveals plans to go after kidnappers

Source: Facebook

The senator also posted a video of his visit on his Facebook page.

Senate chief whip expresses worries over insecurity in Abia state

He said that the state would know peace within the next few months when the security agencies combed the bushes.

While expressing his displeasure with the insecurity in the state, he vowed that the military will raid the forests in Umunneochi, Ohafia, Arochukwu, and Bende local government areas.

Kalu added that bushes in the other part of the state would also be combed by the military in order to destroy the camps of criminals operating in the state.

Orji Kalu asks parents to discourage their wards from living in forests

While urging parents to restrain their wards from staying in the bush, he revealed that the operation will commence in November but did not give further details.

“I am warning everybody, do not allow your children to live in the bush. Anything they (military) see in the bush, they will destroy,

“We will come with the Nigerian Airforce. We will come with the Nigerian Army. We will come with everybody,” he said.

