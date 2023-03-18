No fewer than three people have lost their lives in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Daily Trust reported that the accident happened while the governor was on his way to his hometown, Masari in Kafur Local Government on Friday night, March 17.

Three die in an accident involving Katsina Gov’s Convoy. Photo credit: Aminu Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

What really happened

He was heading there for the governorship and state assembly elections.

Sources said two policemen and a civilian lost their lives in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng