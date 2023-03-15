Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna on Wednesday, March 15, lost one of its devouts clerics, Malam Ibrahim Isa

Malam Isa according to reliable reports, died in the early hours of Wednesday at Garkuwa hospital, Kaduna

As reported by the mosque's committee on social media, the funeral prayer for Isa will take place after the Zuhur ritual

Kaduna - Malam Ibrahim Isa, the deputy Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, has passed on

Daily Trust reports that Isa died on the morning of Wednesday, March 15, at Garkuwa hospital, Kaduna.

Malam Ibrahim Isa died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 15 (Photo: Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna)

A post by the mosque's committee shared on its verified Facebook page, says the funeral prayer of the deceased will take place after the Zuhur prayer.

The post reads:

“With total submission to the will of Allah we announce the death of our deputy imam, Malam Ibrahim Isa who died today, (Wednesday) morning at Garkuwa hospital.

“His funeral prayer will take place at the mosque premises after the Zuhur, (midday) prayer. May Allah have mercy on his soul and admit him into Janatul Firdaus.”

The mosque's leadership also wrote on social media about the late cleric:

"The burial of late Alaramma Mal Ibrahim Isa (The Nibi of Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna)

"May God forgive him and forgive him amen."

