A former councillor of Getso ward, Ibrahim Nakuzama, has been reportedly shot dead over alleged ballot box snatching.

Nakuzama was said to have been gunned down by security operatives in Gwarzo local government area of Kano, on Saturday, March 18, Daily Trust reported.

The incident occurred during the governorship and state assembly candidates elections.

An associate of the deceased, who craved anonymity, said he could not spell out any details about the incident as he was yet to recover from the shock.

It was gathered that earlier in the day, the deceased brought refreshments for agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) at his polling unit.

Those close to him said it was impossible that he was attempting to snatch ballot boxes.

Nakuzama left behind two wives and six children.

The police spokesman in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, however, said he was not aware of the case but would investigate.

