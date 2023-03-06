Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has been thrown into mourning following the demise of his beloved mother

The Kaduna-based Islamic cleric announced the demise of his mother on Sunday evening, March 5, through a statement

Meanwhile, the cleric's mother will be buried today, Monday, 6, 2023 according to Islamic rites, Sheikh Gumi confirmed in the statement

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Controversial Islamic Scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi have been thrown into deep sorrow.

This is as he announced the death of his mother which occurred on Sunday evening, March 5.

Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Gumi loses mum. Photo credit: Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Source: Facebook

Mother will be laid to rest, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi speaks

The mother of the Kaduna-based cleric died on Sunday evening, at exactly 5.30pm and preparations are on top gear to bury her today, Monday, March 6, at Unguwar Sarki Muslim cemetery.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement on his verified Facebook handle sighted by Legit.ng, on Monday, March 6, the Islamic cleric wrote,

"Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihi rajiun.

"Today @5.30pm, with a sad heart, I announce the death of my dear mother.

"Please seek for Her Allah's forgiveness and mercy."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to his Facebook page and reacted to the development.

Umaru Bayero wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on her soul, illuminate her grave and make aljannatul firdausi be her final abode. May Allah give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable lost. Accept my condolences please."

Isma'il Maiduguri wrote:

"May Allah (Ar-Rahman) shower his Rahama upon her Soul

Khuzaima Isma'ila Idris wrote:

"May Allah Grant Her Jannah."

Aminu S. Babah wrote:

"MAY GOD REPOSE HER AN APEX PARADISE."

Abba Munir Gumel wrote:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings, have mercy on her, grant her Jannatul Firdaus, and give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen!

Vincent Steven wrote:

"May God grant her his kingdom in the name of Jesus. Please take heart sir, I also pray for you and your household to be comforted."

FCT PDP chairman dies in auto crash days before 2023 elections

Similarly, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zakka, is dead.

Zakka died alongside his driver and his aide in an accident along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport-Kuje road on Friday, February 24, night.

An official of the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said the party’s FCT chairman was on his way to his hometown to prepare for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election when the accident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng