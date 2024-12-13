A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little daughter playing the role of Mary Mother of Jesus in school

In the trending clip, the little girl wore a religious white and blue attire and gently carried a doll baby like the baby Jesus

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to applaud the girl's beauty and carriage

A heartwarming video showing a young Nigerian girl playing the role of Mary Mother of Jesus has captured the attention of social media users.

The child's impressive performance and adorable appearance in the video earned her massive accolades.

Little girl acts like Mary in Bible

Source: TikTok

Girl plays role of Mary Mother of Jesus

Porsch_bella shared the interesting clip on TikTok, revealing her daughter's interpretation of the revered biblical figure.

The little girl's gentle demeanour and elegant attire, consisting of white and blue robes, perfectly embodied the spirit of the character.

She was seen serenely cradling a doll representing baby Jesus, exuding a sense of peace and tranquility.

"POV: My daughter is playing the role of Mary mother of Jesus in school today. See my baby and her Jesus. How did we slay the look?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as little girl acts like Mary

The girl's captivating performance has sparked admiration from TikTok viewers, who praised her beauty, poise, and innocence.

Netizens flocked to the comments section, showering the young actress with compliments and admiration.

@Ëvër Grêêñ said:

"This was how innocent I looked till this Yoruba boy said he loves me."

@Favour stated:

"For her mind she's carrying Jesus in Bethlehem. Save the video for her shaa."

@Cake girl said:

"No be our Mary wear wear canvas be this. Na she na."

@mary dennis said:

"If una look am fast ,una go see say na male Jesus. Your daughter is pretty."

@beckyslifestyle3 stated:

"This is how innocent I was looking until one Igala guy said he me."

@Asa ebonyi said:

"Person finish finish u wear am canvas come enter heaven first and u still laugh mother Mary oh."

@boss lady reacted:

"My baby ur Jesus too fine Chaii see that smile on her face she will really make a Good mother."

@Queenbee stated:

"Wow I played Mary in primary sch and till now people call me Mary."

@adadiche_001 added:

"Her baby Jesus na girl ni abi na eye dey pain me? Makeup on point sef. She is so cute tho."

@ucbridals commented:

"She don forget say no be her usual playing time she dey. See how busy she is kissing nd talking to her baby. Her smile is everything."

Watch the video below:

