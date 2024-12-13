Who is Adrianne Palicki's husband? Has she remarried after Scott Grimes?

Adrianne Palicki is an American actress and model. She is best known for portraying Tyra Collette in Friday Night Lights and as Bobbi Morse in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As a successful actress, fans have been curious to know more about her personal life, especially her romantic life. Who is Adrianne Palicki's husband, and who did she date in the past?

Adrianne Palicki attends the FYC Special Screening Of "Fox's "The Orville" (L). Adrianne visits SiriusXM Studios (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adrianne was born on 6 May 1983 in Toledo, Ohio, United States. She debuted acting in 2003 in the short film Getting Rachel Back. Since then, she has been featured in several movies and TV shows. Due to her close association with a few high-calibre men in the entertainment industry, many people are interested in knowing who Adrianne Palicki's husband is.

Profile summary

Full name Adrianne Lee Palicki Nickname Annie Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 36-35-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-89-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Jeffrey Arthur Palicki Mother Nancy Lee Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Scott Grimes High School Whitmer High School Profession Actress, model Instagram @adriannepalicki

Who is Adrianne Palicki's husband?

The American actress was married to Scott Grimes. The two are believed to have met in 2017 when filming The Orville.

They were first seen publicly in July 2018 when they were spotted holding hands on the black carpet during San Diego Comic-Con.

Scott Grimes speaks at the "American Dad!" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

In January 2019, the couple got engaged. Adrianne shared the news on her X account, where she uploaded their black and white photo with a caption that reads:

So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes#ido#iloveyou

The two tied the knot in May 2019, four months after the engagement. The wedding was held at Allan House in Austin, Texas, USA, with the attendance of friends and family members. The Friday Night Lights star posted two of their wedding photos on X (Twitter) page with a caption:

Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words.

However, the actress filed for divorce after two months in July 2019 but later, in November of the same year, requested the judge to dismiss the filing. Adrianne filed for divorce again on 16 July 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple had separated in June 2020. The American actress thanked Grimes for their friendship on her Instagram page. She uploaded a photo with the caption:

So thankful for our time as a couple, even more thankful for our deep, everlasting friendship. Love you SG

Scott Grimes is an American singer and actor. He has starred in several films and TV series, including NCIS: Los Angeles, Party of Five, Shameless, and Band of Brothers. He has released tracks such as Sunset Blvd, I Don't Even Mind, and Livin' on the Run.

Adrianne Palicki's dating history

Adrianne has hit the headlines a few times due to her love life. One of her relationships culminated in marriage, but they ended in divorce. Here is the actress' relationship history.

Jackson Spidell (2013—2015)

Adrianne Palicki attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

The American model was engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell. They are believed to have met on the set of the film John Wick in 2013 and became engaged in September 2014. However, the engagement didn't lead to marriage, as they parted ways in 2015.

When asked about the engagement, Adrianne disclosed the break-up during an FB Live interview with ET's Katie Krause. She stated:

No longer engaged. Things happen. I called off the wedding in 2015. There were some major issues in our relationship that I ignored. [I] realized only a couple months before the wedding that sometimes people aren't meant to be together and it's OK to walk away

D.J Cotrona (2011—2013)

D.J. Cotrona at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods". Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Adrianne was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with D.J. Cotrona. Their relationship is alleged to have started in August 2011 and ended in June 2013. The two had great chemistry in the film G.I Jee: Retaliation.

They attended an interview on LRM Online, discussing their characters in the film. They never confirmed or denied the rumours.

D.J. Cotrona is an American actor born in New Haven, Connecticut, United States. He is known for his roles in films and TV shows such as Shazam!, Venom, Dear John, Love Is the Drug, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Alan Tudyk (2009)

Alan Tudyk speaks at Fox Entertainment Presents Grimsburg during New York Comic Con 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

The actress is also speculated to have dated Alan Tudyk in 2009. It was after the two were spotted at Hotel Solamai, where they had attended the Entertainment Weekly and Syfy party celebrating Comic-Con in July 2009.

Alan is an actor born in El Paso, Texas, United States. He is known for starring in films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, American Dad!, and A Knight's Tale. He has also been featured in the black comedy horror film Tucker & Dale vs. Evil.

FAQs

Who is Adrianne Palicki? She is an actress and model from the United States. How old is Adrianne Palicki? She is 41 years old as of 2024. Who are Adrianne Palicki's parents? Her parents are Nancy Lee and Jeffrey Arthur Palicki. Who is Adrianne Palicki married to? The actress is currently not married. However, she was previously married once and engaged once. Who is Adrianne Palicki's ex-husband? She was previously married to Scott Grimes, an American actor. Does Adrianne Palicki have children? The famous actress is yet to be a mother. Did Jackson Spidell and Adrianne Palicki date? Yes, they even got engaged but later parted ways.

Scott Grimes would have been Adrianne Palicki's husband, but they divorced in 2020. The actress has been married once and engaged once. She has yet to remarry and seems not to be in a romantic relationship.

