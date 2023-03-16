Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP, has revealed the reason he withdrew his applications to inspect INEC electoral materials used in the last presidential election

The PDP chieftain revealed that INEC had already granted them the permission, and there was no need to continue with the application when the hearing came up

Atiku disclosed that the clarification became necessary because of the unholy report about the withdrawal of the application

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has clarified the insinuation that he withdraw his application at the appeal court in challenging the outcome of the poll.

According to New Telegraph, Atiku, in a statement on Thursday, March 16, disclosed that the reason for his action because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had granted him permission to inspect the electoral materials.

Atiku explains why he withdraws his application to inspect electoral materials Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The former vice president disclosed that the clarification was important because of mischievous reporting on the withdrawal of the applications asking the court to compel INEC to grant him and the PDP's legal team access to inspect the electoral materials used in the February 25 presidential elections.

Latest about Atiku Abubakar, PDP, INEC, 2023 Election, APC, Labour Party

Recall that the court of appeal granted the request of the PDP and Atiku to be given unrestrained access to the INEC sensitive documents used during the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At a conference meeting on Tuesday, March 14, between the lawyers of the PDP, Labour Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC, they were granted access by the electoral body.

Atiku further disclosed that the legal team withdrew the 2 motions when the hearing came up Wednesday, March 15, because the electoral body had already granted their legal team access on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng