A Nigerian lady was spotted crying profusely after her fiance called off their wedding plans months before the event

According to a video circulating on social media, the man called off the wedding after discovering the lady was an Osu

"Osu" was a caste system and a traditional practice in Igboland, which was marked by social segregation, but it was banned in 1956

A Nigerian lady said her fiancee has called off their marital plans, which were supposed to commence in January 2025.

The lady was spotted weeping sorrowfully in public, and when she was asked, she explained what happened.

The lady said her fiancee discovered she was an "Osu". Photo credit: TikTok/Ada Nnewi.

According to the story shared in a video by Ada Nnewi, the prospective husband called off the wedding because of a discovery he made after asking around about the lady's family.

The lady said her proposed husband discovered she was an "Osu".

What is Osu in Igboland?

The "Osu" caste system was a traditional practice in Igboland, and it was characterized by social segregation.

Those identified as "Osu" faced restrictions on interaction and marriage with others. It was officially outlawed in Igbo land in 1956 by the Eastern House of Assembly, Enugu.

Reactions as man calls off his wedding plans

@amaka 01 asked:

"What's the meaning of OSU, please?"

@BongaFish said:

"OSU is an outcast in the Igbo land."

@chijohnson said:

"Thank God for my Enugu state, nothing like Osu."

@Snazzyviva said:

"The fiance no wan Marry her. Osu has been abolished for long. He should bring another excuse."

@Pretty joy said:

"Osu na old something na, for this modern life."

@Promzy asked:

"But what will happen if you marry an Osu? Please someone should help me."

@Talent T🇧🇷 Brazil 🇧🇷boy said:

"I can't marry an OSU, my family stop me when I was dating one girl in Ogwu Anambra State because she is OSU. So I tried my best but it was not easy so we broke up, but she is married this year to an OSU."

