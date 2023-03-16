Former House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara has said he is currently not a member of the PDP, APC or any other political parties

Dogara explained that he is backing his preferred candidates in the 2023 elections, irrespective of their political parties

The former Speaker who backed PDP's Atiku in the 2023 presidential election is now supporting APC's Sadique Abubakar for the guber election in Bauchi state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said he currently does not belong to any political party but only supports candidates across party lines in the 2023 general elections.

The former speaker said this on Wednesday, March 15, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Former House of Reps Speaker said he does not belong to any political party at the moment. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

Recall that Dogara backed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 elections.

However, he has opposed the reelection of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, who is contesting on the PDP's platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former lawmaker is backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi state, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the March 18 elections.

I am not an unstable character - Dogara

Contrary to what his critics said, he said the fact that he supports candidates of different parties for various elective seats does not mean he is an “unstable character”.

Dogara was in the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the presidential primary of the ruling party. He left the party due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Asked whether he is a PDP or an APC member, Dogara said:

“I am supporting candidates; I am not doing any political party for now, I am supporting candidates.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for Presidency for reasons I told the whole world but in Bauchi State, before primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who is the current APC governorship candidate and I have my candidates for House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife them into those positions, and I can’t abandon them for political stability.”

2023 presidency: How Dogara stood against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dogara said the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the APC was a waste of time and would not prevail in the general elections.

He made this submission in Jos, Plateau state during a special event with the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association on Sunday, January 29.

The former Speaker called on Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket adopted by the APC.

Source: Legit.ng