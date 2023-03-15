There is a big issue within the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as strong members drag each other

This is as the national secretary of the APC Iyiola Omisore accused Salihu Lukman, vice-chairman of the party, of libel

Omisore thereby demanded N500 million from Lukman, for saying Omisore mismanaged campaign funds for the Osun governorship election

There is an internal rift among key members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the APC has demanded payment of N500 million from Salihu Lukman, vice-chairman of the party in the north-west, over alleged libel, a report by The Cable confirmed.

Omisore threatens to sue Salihu Lukman of Libel. Photo credit: Iyiola Omisore, Salihu Lukman

Source: Facebook

Omisore threatens APC's vice-chairman

Omisore and Lukman are members of the national working committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

On Tuesday, March 14, Lukman, while speaking during a programme on African Independent Television (AIT), reportedly said Omisore mismanaged campaign funds meant for Osun state.

“I’m aware the party has given some campaign funds to Osun which was handled by the national secretary and to some extent, he has either mismanaged it but more importantly, he’s not accounting to anybody and you have to activate the process of accountability,” the north-west vice-chairman was quoted as saying.

In a letter dated March 15 and seen by TheCable, Gboyega Oyewole, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel to the APC national secretary, said Lukman’s comment is false and was aimed at maligning Omisore’s character.

Source: Legit.ng