Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been described as a governor with the interest of the masses at heart

This description of the incumbent governor of Lagos state was given by Philip Agbese, a newly elected member of the House of Representatives

Agbese also urged Nigeria to vote for candidates under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress across various states of the country

The House of Representatives member-elect, Philip Agbese, has called on Nigerians all over the country to ensure that they come out en-masse on Saturday 18, to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbese who would be representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency at the 10th National Assembly under the platform of the APC urged his constituents to cast their vote to secure the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of Lagos state.

A Reps member-elect said Sanwo-Olu will serve the interest of the masses in Lagos state. Photo: Philip Agbese, Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

Stating that Sanwo-Olu has over time demonstrated his commitment to the tenets of APC by expanding public infrastructure which will create the enabling environment for residents of the state to run and grow their businesses.

Agbese who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, March 15, said it is important for Nigerians to also support other PAC candidates across the country concluding Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Borno States.

His words:

"Similar to Sanwoolu, Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule and his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Umara Zulum is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC while Uba Sani is the party’s candidate in Kaduna State."

Agbese explained that these governorship candidates have shown the capacity to accommodate the kind of representation he plans for the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, which will ensure that his constituents derive economic benefits from their sojourn in these states.

He said:

“We have articulated plans that will benefit Nigerians, which will also benefit the people of my constituency that are in the diaspora within Nigeria, I mean those that are not based within the physical area of the constituency.

"Their interest will be better served when they are in a state that is not in the opposition to the central government."

The member-elect also urged APC members, especially in Benue state, to turn out en masse for the state elections as complacency could give undue advantage to the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng