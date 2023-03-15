The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has approved the suspension of some prominent chieftains in Kebbi state.

Kebbi PDP secretary, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo in a brief statement revealed that the suspension which took effect on Tuesday, March 14, was with immediate effect, The Nation reports.

Kalgo disclosed that the SEC arrived at the decision after it was established that the members were guilty of anti-party activities.

Those affected are as follows:

Haruna Saidu Dandio, Sani Bawa Argungu Bala Abdullahi Dole Kaina, Maryam Isah Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Alh Buhari Bala Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga

