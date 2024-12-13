Speed Darlington shared his thoughts about Portable when he was arrested some months ago, and he laughed at him in a video

He described Portable's character and shared why he landed in a police station, however, the same fate has befallen him

The singer is currently cooling off in a police cell after Burna Boy filed a case of defamation against him

An old video of singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, laughing at his colleague Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, after he was locked up in a police cell, has been trending.

According to Speed Darlington, any individual who sleeps in a police station does not have orientation. He added that the statement fits Portable perfectly.

Akpi affirmed that Portable does not have orientation, that was why he was arrested and kept in a police station. He stated that he has orientation as he continued to shade Portable.

The old video made netizens learn that it was not good to mock someone in a situation that one has not experienced. They also laughed at Speed Darlington as he was now in the same position he mocked Portable for after singer Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, filed a defamation case against him.

Reactions as Speed Darlington mocked Portable

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to video of Speed Darlington mocking Portable below:

@tonia.gram_:

"EFCC don finally give am bed. And DSS give am food."

@_oyiza:

"This is how it usually be when you’re not the one in the SITUATION. You always sound SMART in other people’s story."

@sunnyecheleofficial:

"Never mock a situation you've never been in."

@oluchukwu_____:

"In life, never ever think it can’t happen to you. He prophesied for himself."

@bright___r:

"In as much as I enjoy his contents, this guy mis-yarns a lot. I hope he comes out of this mess sha."

@flourish.isabella:

"He lost his orientation."

Lawyer gives update on Speed Darlington

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju had shared an update about Speed Darlington aka Akpi's re-arrest.

Deji Adeyanju shared an old picture of him with the controversial singer while sharing details of his new arrest.

The news of Speed Darlington's second arrest has quickly spread on social media spurring another round of reactions.

