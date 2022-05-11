Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged political appointees to remain focused ahead of 2023

The governor admitted that this is a time of politicking, and it can't be a distraction, but urged the appointees to ensure they are not distracted

Governor Okowa said his administration is committed to working for Deltans until its last day in office

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday, May 9 charged political appointees in the state to remain focused and never allow the heightened political activities in the country to distract them from the pursuit of his administration's agenda.

Okowa gave the charge while swearing-in Mr. Nicholas Ojei as a special adviser and Mr. Azaka Ossai as a member of governing board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) at Government House, Asaba.

Senator Okowa said his administration is committed to working until its last day in office. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He congratulated the appointees on their appointment and reminded them of the need to make meaningful input in their various positions.

His words:

"I want to congratulate you on this appointment and it is my prayer that you put in your best as we run through the next few months to the end of this administration.

"There is no doubt that at this point in time, there is a whole lot that would want to distract us, but I want to urge that both Mr. Azaka in DESOPADEC and Mr. Ojei, special adviser, should do all that you can to be able to offer the dividends of democracy to our people in these few months."

According to the governor, there must be a connection between political appointees and the people at the grassroots, adding that his administration will continue to inaugurate projects and advance human capital development until its last day in office.

He advocated the collective input of all in achieving government targets and commended Deltans for their overwhelming support to his administration which he said had culminated in the successes so far recorded in the last seven years of the administration.

He added:

"We have just about 12 months until the end of this administration. As I promised our people, we want to remain focused as a government and work for the people of Delta state to the very last day of this administration.

"So, even when there are distractions, I want to urge that you stay focused on what is expected of your offices, in order to ensure that you make your impact even with this very short time that you have.

"I have great confidence that you will do just that. Once again, congratulations."

2023: Participate in politics, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa on Tuesday, February 22 called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 per cent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

Pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria, Gov Okowa urges religious leaders

Governor Okowa recently called on religious leaders in different denominations in the country to organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

He made the call on Tuesday, February 15 while playing host to the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke at Government House, Asaba.

The Delta state chief executive noted that Nigeria as a nation needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, emphasising that the myriads of problems confronting the nation require prayers for them to be surmounted.

Source: Legit.ng