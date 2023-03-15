Taofeek Arapaja, the deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest, has come under attack over his comment on the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja.

The Ibadan Mogajis (Compound heads) said the PDP chieftain lacks parental care for his comment on Ladoja, who was also the Otun Olubadan.

In a joint communique signed by the joint committee of Mogajis, the Ibadan statesmen described the outburst of Arapaja on an Ibadan-based radio station as uncalled for.

Signatories to the communique include Mogaji Mukthar Adewale Gbadeyanka, Mogaji Adeipo, Mogaji Patrick Kayode Ogunsola and Mogaji Anisere.

They said the disparaging comments of Arapaja on the Otun Olubadan were an insult to the entire Olubadan in council.

