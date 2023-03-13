The Nigerian Armed Forces and the police have been commended for their efforts and professionalism in the past 2023 presidential and National Elections

The commendation was handed to the security agencies by a network of 23 civil society organisations

According to the organisations, the past election will go down in history as one of the most keenly contested elections in the democratic experience in Nigeria

A coalition of 23 civil society organisations has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and Police for the peaceful conduct of the Saturday, February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The CSOs, under the auspices of the Network for Promotion of Democracy in Nigeria, hailed the troops and officers for their neutrality, impartiality and professionalism throughout the exercise.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, March 13, the network's convener, Abel Abu said the security agencies worked round the clock to address the various threats that were capable of undermining the electoral process.

Abu described the Armed Forces, Police, and others as the bastion of Nigeria's democracy while stating that the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections goes down in history as one of the most keenly contested elections in the democratic experience in Nigeria.

He said:

"That the elections have come and gone is a testament to the fact that democracy has indeed come to stay in Nigeria. This is on the heels that there were several attempts by agents of destabilization to truncate the process, but for the intervention and professionalism of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"What most Nigerians might not know is the fact that the Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, worked round the clock in analyzing and addressing the various security threats that were capable of undermining the electoral process.

"It is indeed a victory for democracy that non-state actors such as the Boko Haram, Bandits, Eastern Security Network, and other criminal elements across the country were denied the opportunity to disrupt the electoral process.

"This much was evident in the fact that Nigerians could exercise their electoral franchise without fear or favour in defense of democracy. The credibility of the electoral process is such that it has instilled confidence in Nigerians in their choices concerning the country's leadership."

Abu also said that as a critical stakeholder in the enhancement and entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, the Network for the Promotion of Democracy in Nigeria wishes to commend the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for standing tall in the provision of credible leadership thorough out the election period.

He added that the security agencies and their personnel must continue to serve as the bastion of Nigeria's democracy by ensuring that all threats posed by non-state actors and other criminal elements across the country are neutralized with the overarching objective of peace and tranquillity.

