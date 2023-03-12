The campaign rally of the Labour Party in Lagos state ahead of the March 18 elections turned violent on Saturday, March 11

A former commissioner under ex-Governor Ambode, Olawale Oluwo, who was part of the campaign said he and other politicians were shot at but they escaped

The Labour Party flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, also confirmed the attack but said the rally was successful

Epe, Lagos state - A former commissioner under the immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos, Olawale Oluwo, was reportedly shot at during the campaign walk of the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in Epe local government area.

Daily Trust reported that Oluwo, however, escaped unhurt.

Gunmen reportedly attack Labour Party supporters during a rally in Lagos state. Photo credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Oluwo, the candidate of the Boot Party for the March 18th governorship election, recently collapsed his structure for the LP.

He was with a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Noheem Balogun, and other stalwarts at the campaign.

It was gathered that Ambode who has remained silent since 2019 when he was unceremoniously denied a second term under APC is said to be backing the LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour.

There are feelers that he has instructed his supporters to back the LP in the March 18 governorship election.

How the attack happened - Oluwo

Speaking on the attack which happened on Saturday, March 11, Oluwo said the incident took place at the Ita Opo area of Lagos during the campaign procession of LP.

He said despite the attack, the procession was successful.

“Hon Noheem Balogun and I were shot at, point blank, today at Ita-Opo area of Epe while leading a very Campaign procession of the incoming Governor of Lagos State (by the special grace of God), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour," he said.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour confirms attack

The LP guber candidate in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour, has also confirmed the attack on his verified Twitter.

He tweeted:

“Yesterday’s rally was great, we connected & saw supporters in Epe. We were attacked but we are all safe & secure. It’s a shame that some deem it fit to use violence to try & intimidate those who want a better Lagos & such actions have no place in Lagos. WE ARE not intimidated."

