Gunmen have kidnapped the Accord Party candidate for the Rivers State House of Assembly for the March 18 election, Chukwudi Ogbonna.

Ogbonna who is representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni sin Local Government Area Constituency 2, was reportedly kidnaped while driving in his car at Rumuigbo, near Port Harcourt on Monday night, March 13, when the gunmen forced him to stop and whisked him away with his car.

Gunmen kidnap Chukwudi Ogbonna, Accord Rivers Assembly candidate. Photo credit: Hon Chris Vic Aliba

Source: Facebook

What really happened, family speaks

The candidate’s cousin brother, Ifeaka Nwakiri confirmed the incident to The PUNCH on Tuesday morning, March 14.

He said,

“They took him with his Mercedes car. We have reported the matter at the Kala Police station.”

Nigerians react:

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad development.

WF D-naira wrote:

"Obiakpor local government people no dey change."

Callmeking wrote:

"Nawa o

"Make them just keep ham hungry for 2 days first."

Amb Kelly IE Rufus wrote:

"Release Chukwudi Ogbonna now !!!

Michael Lawrence wrote:

"Jobless gunmen "

Source: Legit.ng