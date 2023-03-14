From the presidency's perspective, the last presidential election was one of the most successful in the history of Nigeria

In a statement on Tuesday, March 14, the presidency, however, admitted that there were some shortfalls in the poll

It was acknowledged that there were instances of delay and technical faults that can be avoided next time

The presidency has acknowledged that there were shortfalls in the last presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement released on Tuesday, March 14, said there were some delays and technical faults during the Saturday, February 25, election.

The statement shared on Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, noted that there were instances to be learnt from and improved upon going forward.

However, apart from saying that the poll was an improvement from the 2019 experience in all ramifications, the presidency stated that shortcomings are not uncommon in national elections across the world

The statement reads in parts:

"Though it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria. The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened.

"The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud. The election may not have been pluperfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls. That achievement should not be overlooked..."

Only those who lost are challenging the results of the election - Presidency

But speaking on the results of the poll, the presidency said only those who lost are challenging them.

It said:

"It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short..."

