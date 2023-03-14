Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has said the recent ruling of the supreme court on the naira redesign policy and the compliance by the Central Bank of Nigeria is a victory for all Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Zailani Bappa, the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 14.

According to Matawale, the court procedures that led to the reversal of the harsh implementation of the CBN's cashless policy are for the well-being of common Nigerians and the country's micro-economy.

The governor, one of the lead governors that initiated the court case at the supreme court, said those who accused them of going to court because of the election had been proven wrong.

He said they did not stop fighting for the reversal of the implementation of the policy even after the said presidential election.

Matawale added that they continued the fight even after the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“All Nigerians can now sight a relief on this matter, and we expect more cash to be in circulation to ease our pains, while those who were unable to replace their old naira notes with the scarce new notes will no longer lose their hard-earned money."

Source: Legit.ng