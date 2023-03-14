Renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) says the 2023 presidential polls were a true testament that power belongs to the people and the people are the political structure, contrary to the general belief that political structure has to be a big political party.

The pragmatic legal luminary stated this during an interview in a live telecast on Monday, March 13.

Femi Falana (SAN) has urged INEC to learn from their shortcomings at the presidential polls and conduct a seamless gubernatorial polls: Photo: Femi Falana (SAN)

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, he noted that despite the negatives recorded during the presidential polls, there were also positives that can be pointed out during the election.

He said:

“There are some positive developments that were recorded.

“For instance, the myth of these political structures has been destroyed whereby people have shown that we are the structure, and the people are the structure ultimately.

“Secondly, young people have also shown this time around that we are going to determine the future of our country."

He further noted that Nigeria is becoming a politically mature state, and the 2023 presidential polls also rendered moneybag politics useless despite the difficult challenges inflicted on citizens by the government.

Falana also hailed the outcome of the national assembly elections and how some sitting governors who have decided to turn the legislative chamber into a retirement ground lost their elections.

Similarly, he took a swipe at incumbent governors who could not deliver their state and lost woefully at the presidential polls.

He said:

“Another development is that whereas the Senate chamber has been converted to a resting home for former governors; this time around, many of the governors lost their seats, they lost in the election and so they won’t be able to go back to the National Assembly.

“The other development is that sitting governors and sitting president could not win their states for their political parties."

Falana calls out INEC

Meanwhile, Falana did not spare the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for how they handled the electoral process.

As reported by This Day newspaper, Falana expressed his disappointment in the electoral body for failing to keep their promises of uploading the results in real-time as promised in the build-up to the election.

He charged INEC to change the narrative and perform due diligence in ensuring seamless and hitch-free gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections.

Falana also noted that postponing the election by a week was enough to solidify INEC's preparedness for the election and that Nigerians will not entertain any excuse at the gubernatorial polls.

