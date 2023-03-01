Following months of rigorous campaigning across the length and breath of Nigerian, Bola Tinubu has been returned as the president elect of Nigeria after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the February 25 presidential polls.

Tinubu was declared winner of the election around 4.09am on Wednesday, March 1, at the collation centre in Abuja.

The video below showed his reaction momemnt chairamn of INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood announced his name as president elect.

Tinubu was surrounded by state governor, political associates among others.

