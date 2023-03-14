The police command in Bauchi state has declared Yakubu Shehu, a member of the house of representatives, wanted over alleged murder.

NAN reports that the police also placed a bounty of N1m on him.

The lawmaker is representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the national assembly.

Yakubu is wanted over a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable murder.

Ahmed Wakil, the Bauchi police spokesperson, released a special police gazette bulletin declaring him wanted on Tuesday.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges,” the bulletin reads.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station.”

The police called on anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the authorities.

The lawmaker was elected to the house of representatives on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 but subsequently picked the senatorial ticket on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Source: Legit.ng