In Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, armed attackers have attacked a local media house with an explosive.

According to Channels TV, the attacked media houses are Atlantic TV and Wish 99.5FM, in the Ozuoba area in Port Harcourt.

The assailants attacked the facilities with dynamite, improvised explosive devices and ammunition on Tuesday, February 21, around 8pm.

Owner of the outlet, Chinyere Igwe, said the generator house was damaged by the explosion. Igwe, who is a member of the house of representatives, disclosed this in a telephone call.

Igwe said:

“We have informed the police, some detachment of the police came and the DPO called to inform me today some bomb experts are coming for future investigations”.

Calls to ask more details put through to the police public relations officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, to confirm the incident was not answered through the phone, but she promised to brief the press later in the day, Wednesday, February 22.

There was no human casualties during the attack, neither was there any injuries recorded at the scene.

