A Nigerian man overcame all challenges and graduated from a university in the USA.

When Godwin Smart gained admission to study at North Carolina Central University, USA, he was offered a fully-funded scholarship.

Godwin Smart graduated from North Carolina Central University. Photo credit: Godwin Smart.

Source: Original

After getting the scholarship, Godwin was required to buy an air ticket and travel to the USA to commence his studies.

However, Godwin lacked the money to buy the ticket, so he came on social media and cried out to Nigerians.

Nigerians crowdfunded for him, and he was able to travel a few days to the commencement of his studies.

Godwin has now graduated with a masters degree and he is overwhelmed with joy.

He told Legit.ng:

"I am beyond excited and deeply grateful for this moment. It’s a dream come true for me, and as I reflect on the journey, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed by God’s faithfulness. This achievement is a testament to the sacrifices and support of so many people, especially my late mom, who ignited the spark of education in me.

"I remember her borrowing money from our church to pay for my undergraduate school fees from 100 level to 400 level. Despite our financial struggles, she always found a way to prioritize my education. Her love, dedication, and unyielding belief in me have been my driving force, even after her passing.

"The journey wasn’t easy. I squatted with friends throughout my undergraduate days, never having a place of my own. And even after securing a fully funded scholarship to the USA, the financial hurdles almost made it impossible for me to travel. If not for the incredible support of people during the crowdfunding campaign led by http://legit.ng and some influencers, I wouldn’t be here today. Graduating against all odds is not just my victory; it’s a testament to God’s faithfulness and the power of a community coming together to support a dream.

He said he was grateful for the overwhelming support Nigerians accorded him during his challenging times.

His words:

"To everyone who supported me, whether through prayers, financial contributions, or words of encouragement, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. Your belief in me during the most challenging moments of my life has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Source: Legit.ng