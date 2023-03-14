The APC's gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole, and a former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, are to answer serious questions at the state's high court

This is because the government has initiated the process of prosecuting Amaechi and Cole over the alleged theft of $53.1m

The government claimed that Amaechi, while in office, stole the funds through a deal with a firm linked to Cole

Rivers - Just days before the gubernatorial election across Nigeria, including Rivers, the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been met with a storm from Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Nation reports that the Rivers state government has initiated the process of prosecuting his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, and the APC's candidate, Tonye Cole, over the alleged theft of $53.1 million belonging to the government.

Some see Wike's effort behind this court processes (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

In a suit filed at the Rivers high court by the state, it was claimed that the sum was allegedly stolen through a deal between the former administration and Sahara Energy Resources Limited, a company in which Cole had an interest.

The deal had to do with the sale of a gas turbine by the Amaechi-led government to Sahara Energy.

As contained in the suit, Amaechi is the first defendant, Augustine Wokocha is the second defendant, Cole is the third, and Sahara Energy is the fourth defendant.

