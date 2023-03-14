Global site navigation

Peter Obi caught lying on national TV? Sam Omatseye educates Labour Party presidential candidate
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun

Sam Omatseye, chairman, Editorial Board of The Nation, and a columnist with the newspaper has faulted Peter Obi's claim in an interview on Arise Television.

Obi, the preidential candidate of the Labour Party while appearing as a guest on the national television had claimed that MKO Abiola won more votes from southeast than Bashir Tofa who had a VP from southeast.

In a quick reaction, the respected journalists dismissed the claim by stating the figures obtained in the election by Abiola and his main challenger Tofa.

Well, MKO got 57.1% in Anambra, 48.1% in Enugu, 44.9% in Imo and 41% in Abia... There was no Ebonyi at d time. MKO lost 3 of d 4 states in d SE region.

-total of 739,748 to Tofa's 790,371...

I wouldn't know if it was BODMAS or SOHCAHTOA Peter applied this morning to suggest MKO had more votes than Tofa in 93 but Basic Maths speaks to d exact opposite. For d records, MKO won Kano, Tofa's homestead. Train your kids to shun lies.

