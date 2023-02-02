Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has been regarded as a frustrated being by the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate

Leloonu Nwibubasa, the spokesperson of the PDP PCC, said governor Nyesom Wike is frustrated and that he is not a good fighter for not being a good fighter who knows when to quit

The camp of Atiku Abubakar in the state was reacting to the withdrawal of the venue approved for the council for its presidential campaign rally in the state

The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) in Rivers state has said Governor Nyesom Wike of the state is frustrated.

The PDP PCC outburst is in reaction to the governor's cancellation of the earlier approved stadium granted for the PDP by the state government for its presidential campaign council in Port Harcourt, the state capital, The Punch reported.

The crisis rocking PDP takes news turn in Rivers as Atiku's camp attack Wike

Leloonu Nwibubasa, the spokesperson of the camp of the Atiku Abubakar in Rivers state, added that Wike lacks integrity over his failure to declare his presidential candidate in January as he promised.

According to Nwibubasa, Wike is obviously frustrated from all indications.

Rivers state government cancelled its approval granted to the PDP to host the presidential rally scheduled for February 11 in the state.

While defending the cancellation, the state government alleged that credible information at its disposal showed that the PDP PCC is in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in the state led by Tonye Cole.

Wike's led administration alleged that the APC campaigns in the state have always been marred by violence as a result of the internal crisis rocking the opposition in the state.

Nwibubasa did not only confirm the governor's removal of his earlier approval but added that the approval was a Greek gift in the first place.

He berated Wike for not being a good fighter, noting that a good fighter will know when to quit.

PDP Crisis: Atiku's fear is real as Wike, other G5 governors fail to fulfil their January vows to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state-led G5 group have failed to fulfil their vow of naming their preferred presidential candidate in January.

Wike on December 22, during the commissioning of a project in Port Harcourt, said the group would name their preferred presidential candidate in January.

Tuesday was the last day of January and nothing came from the governors who have vowed not to take part in Atiku's campaign until the southern bloc of the PDP gets fairness and equity treatment in the party's hierarchy.

