President-elect Bola Tinubu seems to have left the APC lawmakers in the National Assembly to decide on their principal leaders

This is as the newly elected president said he does not have any preferred candidates for leadership of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly

Tinubu spoke through the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, at a meeting with the APC lawmakers-elect in Aso Rock on Monday, March 13

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

State House, Abuja - President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he does not have any preferred candidates for leadership of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Tinubu stated this on Monday, March 13, while addressing new members-elect to the National Assembly at a meeting organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers the president-elect’s position on the composition of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly was delivered at the meeting by the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

APC asks lawmakers-elect to mobilise for governorship elections

Meanwhile, the ruling APC also charged its legislators-elect not to rest yet over the electoral victories that paved their way to the next National Assembly.

The party asked the newly elected lawmakers to go back to their constituencies to work for the victory of its candidates in the March 18 Governorship and Assembly elections in their various states.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kola Abiola wants Orji Kalu to become next Senate President

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kola Abiola, the son of Nigeria's foremost democracy hero, MKO Abiola and candidate in the just concluded presidential election, said the Senate presidency should be zoned to the southeast.

He was of the opinion that Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia north, should be made the Senate president for justice and fairness.

Abiola said Nigerians from the southeast region are already feeling shortchanged, adding that their grievances were clear in the just concluded election.

Tinubu's govt: Ohanaeze picks Governor Umahi for Senate presidency slot

In another report, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi was projected as the best candidate for Senate president.

The projection was made by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which issued a statement on Sunday, March 12.

In the statement, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Secretary General, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, said in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity in the southeast, the region should produce the next Senate president.

Source: Legit.ng