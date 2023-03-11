Kola Abiola, the son of Nigeria's foremost democracy hero, MKO Abiola and candidate in the just concluded presidential election, has said the 10th senate presidency should be zoned to the southeast.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The son of the late democrat was of the opinion that Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia north, should be made the senate president for justice and fairness, Tribune reported.

According to Abiola, Nigerians from the southeast region are already feeling shortchanged, adding that their grievances are cleared in the just concluded election.

Abiola further stated that the reactions from the region to the results of the presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect is a clear testament to their anger.

He added that the people's perceived marginalisation requires serious attention at the national level as a significant discourse in Nigeria's political arena.

Commending the political sagacity of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the support enjoyed from the north because of Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect, Abiola said it would only be fair and just to zone the 10th senate presidency to the southeast.

While stating that the value of equity must be extended to the southeast people, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Zoning the Senate President to South East is the right thing to do."

Abiola, who contested against Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, was one of the presidential candidates that have congratulated the president-elect while conceding the defeat.

Source: Legit.ng