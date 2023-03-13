The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has drummed support for Governor Dave Umahi of Enbonyi state to become Senate President

The apex southeast group on Sunday, March 12, stated that Umahi's emergence as Senate boss will mean equity and fairness to the Igbos

Also, a social affairs analyst, Cham Faliya Sharon has called for the position of the speaker of the House of Reps to be given to Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase

Ahead of the composition of the 10th National Assembly, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has been projected as the best candidate for Senate president.

This projection was done by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide which issued a statement on Sunday, March 12, to that effect, Daily Trust reports.

In the statement, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Secretary General, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, said in the spirit of justice of fairness, and equity in the southeast, the region should produce the next Senate boss.

Isiguzoro added that if this request is granted, it will make for unity and breed a sense of belonging for the Igboland.

Part of the statement read:

“For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanise support for our long sought chance to have one of us stride to presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate president."

Added to this call from the apex socio-cultural group in the region, the State Working Committee of All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi has urged the national leadership of the party to consider Umahi for the position.

The committee was led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha who on Sunday in Abuja also called on the APC to the position of the speaker to the North Central.

Wase for House of Reps speaker

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based social affairs analyst, Cham Faliya Sharon, has urged the party to support the aspiration of the incumbent deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, to become the Speaker of the House.

She said:

“Since the 2015 general elections to date, a significant section of the North Central region has maintained an unalloyed support for the APC, and it will be just and noble to appreciate this support and loyalty by ceding this important national office to them so that the party can expand and maintain its hold in the region."

