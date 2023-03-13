The governor of Rivers state has revealed what exactly went down in the just concluded 2023 presidential election

After Peter Obi of the Labour Party claimed Governor Nyesom Wike worked against his victory in Rivers state, the PDP stalwart reacts

Wike noted that Obi's participation in the poll prevented the north from taking over power, adding he didn't support Obi publicly because the G-5 was working hard to secure the southeast presidency

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has described the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the hero of the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike said the decision of Peter Obi to contest the presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), primarily prevented the north from retaining power after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure.

Wike says Peter Obi is the hero of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

How Peter Obi prevented the north zone from taking over power, Wike spills

In a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant on media to the Rivers state governor, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Wike explained that contrary to insinuation that he did not support Peter Obi, what most people failed to realise is that the Labour Party presidential candidate remains his hero of the election.

The statement shared on the Facebook page Wike and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, reads:

"Obi is my hero. If Obi did not contest, power would have gone back to the North. The whole of South -South and South-East that PDP lost, if Obi did not contest PDP would have won."

Peter Obi the hero of the election, Wike says

He further added,

"The hero in this election is Obi whether you like it or not. I am not here to please you, Obi is the hero."

