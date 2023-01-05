NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said records show he is better than his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi

The former governor of Kano state said it is the reason why he did not step down for Obi when the NNPP and the LP made the move to merge ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Kwankwaso said Obi does not have other any other major work experience apart from trading and serving as Anambra governor

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, says he refused to step down for Peter Obi, his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP) because records show he is better than the former Anambra governor.

The former governor of Kano state said this in an exclusive interview published by BBC News Pidgin.

There were talks of possible alignments between the NNPP and the Labour Party earlier in 2022 but the move failed.

Peter Obi has limited work experience, says Kwankwaso

Speaking further, Kwankwaso said, apart from trading and serving as Anambra governor, Obi does not have other any other major work experience unlike him who has served in various capacities.

He added that Obi cannot be compared to him who has worked with the government for 17 years.

The NNPP presidential candidate said he once served as the deputy speaker for the House of Assembly, an experience Obi does not have.

He added that he played part in the national constitutional conference, worked with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and also served as a senator

The former Kano governor also said his educational qualification is not the same as that of Obi.

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso speaks on his chances

Kwankwaso also spoke about the campaign rallies so far and his party's chances in the upcoming election.

He said the NNPP's chance is bright and expressed optimism that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC and PDP are dead parties, says Kwankwaso

In another report, the NNPP presidential candidate said the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), were dead parties.

Kwankwaso said the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

“APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous," he said.

