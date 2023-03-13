In what could be termed as a surprise move, has been the one made by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola

This is as the former governor of Osun state rally support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos state, ahead of the March 18 gubernatorial election

Aregbesola, while declaring his major support for Sanwo-Olu's 2nd-term ambition, met with the Igbo residents and APC chieftains in Lagos, urging them to do the needful for Lagos governor

Ahead of the March 18, governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared major support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

On Sunday, March 12, the former Osun governor met with Igbo residents as well as stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to rally support for Sanwo-Olu.

Arégbésolá, a former Governor of Osun State, is one of the key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho and nationally. Photo credit: Lagos Monitoring Team

Source: Facebook

What Aregbesola did in Lagos on Sunday

Addressing the stakeholders at his Ikeja residents on Sunday, Aregbesola urged them to ensure the victory of the party by embarking on varying mobilisation and door-to-door campaigns to see to the party’s victory.

These were contained in a statement on Monday, March 13, by his aide, Sola Fasure, The Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng