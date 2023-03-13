President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to meet with the senator and house of representatives members-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, March 13.

According to The Punch, some elected lawmakers had been spotted in towns ahead of the meeting, while others confirmed their coming.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan was among those who were seen at the country's capital on Sunday, March 13.

Also noticed in town was the recently re-elected senator representing Ekiti central senatorial district and Kano north senator-elect Opeyemi Bamidele and Barau Jubrin.

The closed-door meeting scheduled to take place at the state house in Abuja on Monday has continued to generate talks on interests in the last few days.

The details of the meeting were yet to be officially disclosed, but a source at the ruling party secretariat disclosed that the meeting was about a strategic plan and consultation on the zoning of the senate presidency and speaker of the house of representatives.

According to the source, the discussion will also centre on other principal officers of the national assembly.

The source further revealed that the ruling party are planning to ensure that the repeat of the situation where Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara did not happened.

