Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has finally revealed what would become the fate of the people if they vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming election

Ahead of the March 18 election, GRV as he is fondly called maintained that a new Nigeria will rise from Lagos state if eventually, he emerged victorious

At a youth meeting in Lagos on Thursday, March 9, disclosed his crucial plan as he canvasses for votes against the ruling APC ahead of the coming polls

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Lagos State Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has again convinced Lagosians, especially the youths on why he should be given a chance in the nation's number one seat of power, the office of the governor.

GRV as he is fondly called says that Nigerian youths are 90 percent close to taking over governance and having their dream country materialise.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour seeks support ahead of the 2023 governorship election. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Why Lagosians should vote for LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour reveals

The 40-year-old LP candidate made this disclosure at a meeting in Ikeja on Thursday, March 10, where he said new Lagos would birth a new Nigeria, a report by The Punch confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said,

“We know that the goal and what we are going through is far bigger than I and any of us.

“It is a project that will lift the lives of millions of Lagosians up and in turn lift the lives of many Nigerians up. It is a project to free Lagos from the shackle hold of tyranny."

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour: Is LP's Guber Candidate in Lagos Igbo, an IPOB Apologist? Fresh Fact Emerges

In another report, Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has explained that his son is not Igbo as speculated. The Lagos chieftain also distanced his son from being an apologist of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said:

“Gbadebo has no time for IPOB. This boy is highly educated and highly driven. We can track his record every day in Lagos. He has no time for IPOB.”

Appeal Court gives judgement on INEC’s request to reconfigure BVAS

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja approved INEC's application to reconfigure the BVAS machines used for the 2023 presidential election.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh gave the ruling.

The panel explained that the reconfiguration was to enable the electoral body to conduct the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng