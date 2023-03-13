Christians in Niger state have been urged to vote wisely in the forthcoming gubernatorial election

This message was sent by the Niger state Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, barely five days before the March 18 elections

Daniel Atori, an aide to the CAN chairman advised the religious faithful to vote for not just the right candidates but candidates who have the interest of the people at the heart

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger Chapter, has called on Christians in the state to vote for only credible candidates in the Saturday, March 18, governorship and legislative elections.

In a statement, the media aide to the CAN chairman, Daniel Atori, urged the electorates, not to vote based on political parties but rather vote for competent and people-oriented candidates, Vanguard reported on Monday, March 13.

CAN tasks Niger Christians ahead of guber polls

Atori said,

“We enjoin everyone to vote for candidates of your choice who must ensure quality education and free healthcare for the people.”

