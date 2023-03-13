The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that over 170,000 polling units of the February 25 presidential and national assembly election results are now available on its Result Viewing Portal.

The Punch reported that Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner, made this known while featuring on Channels Television programme's "politics today" on Sunday evening, March 12.

Okoye disclosed that the electoral body is currently reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) for the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

According to Okoye, any BVAS deployed at the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections that do not have its accreditation at the backend would not be able to be reconfigured.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m sure that by Tuesday when we hope to complete the resettling of the BVAS for the purposes of the governorship and state assembly elections, the results in all the places where elections were conducted would have been pushed to the accreditation backend.”

The INEC commission maintained that Nigerians have the constitutional and legal rights to protest.

However, Okoye maintained that political parties would not be allowed to have access to the engine home of BVAS or the biometrics of voters.

He stressed that INEC was empowered to regulate political parties, and the commission would not allow the aggrieved political parties to let it deviate from its core responsibilities.

