Amid the conduct of Nigeria's 2023 general elections, Stacey Yvonne Abrams has advised Nigerians to continue to enhance the country's democratic processes and political participation

The former Georgia Rep. Minority Leader gave the advice during a one-day community engagement with Nigerians in Abuja

Also speaking at the event, Senior Associate Africa, National Democratic Institute (NDI), Dr Chris Funmunyo, asked the Nigerian youths to become part of the nation-building process

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - Former Georgia Rep. Minority Leader Stacey Yvonne Abrams has tasked Nigerians to continue to enhance democratic processes and participation in politics.

Abrams spoke in a community engagement organized by the Platform for Youth and Women Development (PAYWDEV) in Abuja.

Former Georgia Rep. Minority Leader Stacey Abrams advised Nigerians amid the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: PAYWDEV

Source: Twitter

She commended the organisation's director, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, for his efforts in promoting Youth and Women Development in Nigeria and Africa.

Recounting her experiences in Georgia as a black woman who prevailed in American politics, she urged Nigerians to ensure the country's democracy is strengthened.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NDI's Chris Funmunyo speaks

Also speaking at the event, Senior Associate Africa, National Democratic Institute (NDI), Dr Chris Funmunyo, asked the Nigerian youths to become part of nation-building and democratic participation.

Dr Funmunyo also commended Kingdom, saying he is doing remarkable work.

Ogoegbunam Kingdom reacts

In his remarks, Kingdom thanked the United States (US) for its strong support of Africa and the International Election Observation Mission led by NDI/IRI Co-Chair and NDI Senior Associate Africa Rep. Stacey Abrams and Dr Chris Funmunyo.

The PAYWDEV director urged the US to pay attention to Nigeria’s democracy just as he sought external support for Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in Africa to achieve their full potential.

Legit.ng gathers that the One-Day Community Engagement with Nigerians was attended by professionals, civil servants, locals from suburban areas in the FCT, marginalized groups, youth and women leaders, lawyers and students.

What Stacey Abrams said before 2023 presidential election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stacey Abrams charged Nigerians with hope and optimism before the February 25 presidential polls.

She gave this charge at the 'Democracy Talk Series' organised by Yiaga Africa at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Thursday, February 23.

The US lawmaker stated that Nigerians must believe and yearn for transformation while noting that the pathway to it is through accountability which must start with every individual.

Source: Legit.ng