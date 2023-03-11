In the build-up to the February 25 presidential and national assembly election, many prophecies were released by different pastors and endorsements of presidential candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

While Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the poll, enjoyed many of the prophecies, mostly from popular and prominent pastors, almost all of the prophecies were against Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

However, a few of them went in favour of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the poll.

Some of the pastors whose prophecies came to pass are listed below:

Bishop Feyi Daniels

On Tuesday, February 21, a video of Bishop Feyi Daniels took the stage on social media, where the cleric prophesized that Tinubu would win the election.

Daniels did not only talk about Tinubu; he went ahead to say Obi would cry after the poll and reiterated that Atiku would never be Nigeria's president, based on the revelation,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some of the cleric's words have literarily come to pass as Tinubu has been declared the winner of the poll, Obi cried on national television, and the chances of Atiku ruling the country are highly in doubt.

See the video here:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin

The senior pastor of the House of Rock prophecised the winner of the election using parables to speak to his congregation when he said "Saul will come before David” and urged his congregation to pray for a peaceful transition.

Many took Tinubu as Saul, while Obi was described as David. Some Nigerians, however, criticised the cleric for supporting Tinubu in disguise.

See the video here:

Prophet Joshua Iginla

In 2023, the Abuja-based General Overseer of the Royal Champions Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, prophesized that the 2023 election would be a year of misery in the country, adding that only God can stop Tinubu from clinching the presidency.

According to him, there will be challenges, but the most criticised will emerge as the winner of the poll.

See the video here:

Reverend David Oyediran

Rev David Oyediran, the General Superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos, in one of his ministrations in 2022, commented on Tinubu's presidential ambition.

According to him, God revealed to him that among the people that can provide good leadership to this country is Bola Tinubu.

His words read in part:

“God said that among the few people that can provide credible leadership and restore hope to the people of Nigeria is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Prophet Bisi Olujobi

The general overseer of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos, said on Tuesday, February 21, that he foresaw the victory of Bola Tinubu in the poll.

According to the cleric, speaking in the Yoruba language in a video shared by Splash FM, Ibadan, on YouTube, the cleric revealed a number of prophecies he has revealed and how some of them had come to pass, including the 2023 presidential election.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng