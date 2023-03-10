The candidates of the PDP and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been accused of plotting June 12 scenario for APC's Bola Tinubu's victory in the just concluded election

The ruling APC-led administration said irrespective of the criticism against INEC, the results of the presidential election cannot be upturned until proven otherwise by a court of law

According to the presidency, rather than Atiku, Obi and other oppositions to seek redress in court, they are calling for the annulment of the election

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has ruled out the possibility of annulling the recently concluded presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the president-elect, as it was done on June 12, 1993.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration then urged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), to seek redress in court rather than calling for annulment, The Punch reported.

Presidency accuses oppositions of plotting June 12 scenario by calling for an annulment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

The call for annulment is called for June 12 scenario, presidency tells Atiku, Obi

According to the presidency, irrespective of the irregularities and harsh criticism against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the results of the February 25 presidential and national assembly election cannot be upturned until the court proves otherwise.

Garba Shehu, the special assistant to President Buhari on media and publicity, disclosed this in a piece that gave key accounts of the recently concluded trip of the President to Doha, Qatar.

Buhari had travelled to the Arab country to attend the 5th United Nations summit on the Least Developed Countries.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, APC, PDP, Labour Party, 2023 Election

Recall that before Tinubu was declared the winner of the election, some oppositions, including PDP and the Labour Party, called for the cancellation of the election, alleging irregularities.

They made the call after the process had passed through 4 stages which are the polling units, wards, local government and state collation centres.

Both the APC, PDP and Labour Party had since constituted legal teams to challenge the irregularities of the election in court.

