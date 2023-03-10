Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born lawyer, has commended Nigerians for defeating religion as a determinant factor in the just concluded presidential election

The legal luminary also expressed optimism that the people of the country will soon defeat tribalism in the subsequent elections

According to Adeagbo, the announcement by INEC may not be upturned because the presumption of regulation worked in favour of the commission and Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

Wale Adeagbo, a prominent lawyer, has described the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as a win for the people of Nigeria.

Commenting on the election that produced Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Nigeria's president-elect, the legal icon told Legit.ng that Nigerians have been able to defeat religion as a presumed factor in the country's election.

However, the Ibadan-born lawyer expressed optimism that such a feat would be achieved when it comes to tribalism in the subsequent election.

Tinubu, who ran a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the poll, defeated Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had campaigned that the north needed another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Coming third in the election is Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party. Obi campaigned in many big churches in Nigeria and enjoyed the endorsement of many influential pastors who spoke against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Reacting to the drama that played out in the build-up to the election, Adeagbo adjudged that the odds that governed the poll favoured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Bola Tinubu.

Aside religion, tribalism is a determinant factor in elections in Nigeria

According to him, the result of the election showed that religion is no longer a dominant factor when it comes to electioneering in Nigeria.

His words read:

"The Presidential election has come and gone. What I can say, as a matter of fact, is that the INEC has announced and declared the winner. The declaration of INEC stands, and the presumption of regularity remains in favour of INEC and the President-Elect.

"It should just be noted that Nigeria has gone far beyond religious stance in choosing leaders. I hope that the same feat will be achieved with tribalism."

