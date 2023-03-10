The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has contributed to the discussions on the forthcoming 2023 state governorship elections in Lagos state.

Suleman in a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account said that his family members have been indecisive about who to vote for in Lagos during the governorship polls.

The fiery preacher while noting that his relatives have sought his advice on a preferred candidate for the post of Lagos state's number one seat said he will want to meddle in politics.

According to Suleman, he has preferred to stay away from politics this time because he does not want any controversy concerning whoever his preferred candidate was.

He however, mentioned that he would not like a situation where if he advises people to vote for the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, people will accuse him of getting involved in politics as a preacher of the word.

He said:

"I am asking because my family members in Lagos are asking me who they should vote for, if I say they should all vote @GRVlagos, people will say I have started again, that as a pastor I should support everyone...

"So I won’t say anything…"

