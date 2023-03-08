Barring any further extensions, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reached a decision to postpone Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections to March 18, 2023.

According to Channels TV, a top INEC official in Rivers State who craved anonymity confirmed the development on Wednesday evening.

The electoral umpire, the source added, will soon release an official statement about the postponement.

INEC was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until the due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his commissioners are currently in a meeting.

This may not be unconnected with the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to take place on 11 March.

The meeting commenced around 7 pm and was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng